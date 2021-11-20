-
-
Matthew NeSmith putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 third round in the RSM Classic
-
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 20, 2021
Matthew NeSmith hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. NeSmith finished his round tied for 51st at 3 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 14 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 13 under; and Tom Hoge, Scott Stallings, Denny McCarthy, Seamus Power, and John Huh are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 415-yard par-4 second, Matthew NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matthew NeSmith to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, NeSmith had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.
NeSmith got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 2 over for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, NeSmith chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, NeSmith's 124 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 3 over for the round.
-
-