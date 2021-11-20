-
-
Matt Wallace shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the RSM Classic
-
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 20, 2021
-
Highlights
Matt Wallace uses nice approach to set up birdie at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Matt Wallace makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
In his third round at the RSM Classic, Matt Wallace hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Wallace finished his round tied for 56th at 2 under; Talor Gooch and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge, Scott Stallings, Denny McCarthy, David Skinns, Seamus Power, and John Huh are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Taylor Moore and Webb Simpson are tied for 9th at 10 under.
Wallace tee shot went 188 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Wallace to 1 over for the round.
At the 442-yard par-4 14th, Wallace got on in 2 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Wallace to 3 over for the round.
Wallace got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 4 over for the round.
On the 415-yard par-4 second, Wallace had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wallace to 5 over for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Wallace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 4 over for the round.
On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Wallace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 3 over for the round.
-
-