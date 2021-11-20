-
Matt Kuchar shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 20, 2021
Highlights
Matt Kuchar's 24-foot eagle putt from off the green at The RSM Classic
In the third round of The RSM Classic 2021, Matt Kuchar makes eagle on the par-5 15th hole.
Matt Kuchar hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his round tied for 27th at 6 under; Talor Gooch and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge, Scott Stallings, Denny McCarthy, David Skinns, Seamus Power, and John Huh are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Taylor Moore and Webb Simpson are tied for 9th at 10 under.
After a tee shot at the 179-yard par-3 sixth green, Kuchar suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kuchar at 1 over for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 11th, Kuchar had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 3 over for the round.
At the par-5 15th, Kuchar chipped in his third shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Kuchar had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to even for the round.
