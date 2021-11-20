-
Mackenzie Hughes finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Mackenzie Hughes' 8-iron to 4 feet and birdie at The RSM Classic
In the third round of The RSM Classic 2021, Mackenzie Hughes makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
In his third round at the RSM Classic, Mackenzie Hughes hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 5th at 11 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 16 under; Seamus Power and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tom Hoge is in 4th at 12 under.
At the 415-yard par-4 second, Hughes got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hughes hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Hughes hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Hughes to 2 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.
