Luke List shoots 4-under 66 in round three of the RSM Classic

In his third round at the RSM Classic, Luke List hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. List finished his round tied for 4th at 11 under with Tom Hoge and Scott Stallings; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 14 under; and Seamus Power and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under.

After a 325 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, List chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, List chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to 2 under for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 ninth, List got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, List chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved List to 2 under for the round.

At the 408-yard par-4 13th, List got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

After a 235 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 14th, List chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved List to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, List hit an approach shot from 184 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, List reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 2 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 17th, List hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved List to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, List's 138 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved List to 4 under for the round.