-
-
Lee Hodges shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the RSM Classic
-
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 20, 2021
-
Highlights
Lee Hodges rolls in 15-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2021, Lee Hodges makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 8th hole.
In his third round at the RSM Classic, Lee Hodges hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hodges finished his day tied for 35th at 5 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 16 under; Seamus Power and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tom Hoge is in 4th at 12 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Hodges hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hodges at even-par for the round.
At the 442-yard par-4 14th, Hodges got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hodges to 1 over for the round.
At the 407-yard par-4 16th, Hodges got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hodges to 2 over for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Hodges's tee shot went 175 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
-
-