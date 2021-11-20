-
Lanto Griffin shoots 5-over 75 in round three of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Lanto Griffin hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his round tied for 55th at 2 under; Talor Gooch and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 12 under; and Tom Hoge and Luke List are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Griffin had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Griffin to 3 over for the round.
Griffin got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Griffin to 6 over for the round.
