-
-
8-over 78 by Kyle Stanley in third round of the RSM Classic
-
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 20, 2021
In his third round at the RSM Classic, Kyle Stanley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Stanley finished his round in 71st at 4 over; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 14 under; Seamus Power and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Tom Hoge and Luke List are tied for 4th at 11 under.
At the 418-yard par-4 10th, Stanley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stanley to 1 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Stanley's tee shot went 232 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a 246 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 14th, Stanley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stanley to 3 over for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Stanley's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
Stanley got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Stanley to 6 over for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 third, Stanley's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Stanley reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 8 over for the round.
-
-