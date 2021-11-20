-
Kiradech Aphibarnrat shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the RSM Classic, Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Aphibarnrat finished his day tied for 67th at even par; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 16 under; Seamus Power and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tom Hoge is in 4th at 12 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Aphibarnrat tee shot went 172 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 62 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
At the 442-yard par-4 14th, Aphibarnrat got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Aphibarnrat to 3 over for the round.
Aphibarnrat got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aphibarnrat to 4 over for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 third, Aphibarnrat's tee shot went 177 yards to the right rough and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Aphibarnrat reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 4 over for the round.
