Kevin Streelman shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the RSM Classic, Kevin Streelman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his round tied for 45th at 4 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 14 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 13 under; and Seamus Power is in 3rd at 12 under.
After a 276 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 10th, Streelman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Streelman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 over for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Streelman's tee shot went 179 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 third, Streelman hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 over for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Streelman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.
