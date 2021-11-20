-
Keith Mitchell shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Keith Mitchell hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his round tied for 22nd at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 14 under; Seamus Power and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Tom Hoge, Luke List, and Scott Stallings are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On his tee stroke on the 417-yard par-4 first, Mitchell went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Mitchell hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.
