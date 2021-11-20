-
-
Justin Rose shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the RSM Classic
-
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 20, 2021
-
Highlights
Justin Rose makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 3 at The RSM Classic
In the third round of The RSM Classic 2021, Justin Rose makes birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.
Justin Rose hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Rose finished his round tied for 20th at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 14 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 13 under; and Tom Hoge and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Rose had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Rose's 105 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Rose to even for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 18th, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to even-par for the round.
-
-