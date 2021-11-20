-
-
Joshua Creel shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the RSM Classic
-
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 20, 2021
In his third round at the RSM Classic, Joshua Creel hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Creel finished his day tied for 26th at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 16 under; Seamus Power and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tom Hoge is in 4th at 12 under.
At the 418-yard par-4 10th, Creel got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Creel to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Creel's 102 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Creel to even-par for the round.
At the 442-yard par-4 14th, Creel reached the green in 2 and rolled a 55-foot putt for birdie. This put Creel at 1 under for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Creel chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Creel to 2 under for the round.
Creel got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Creel to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 seventh, Creel hit his 93 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Creel to 2 under for the round.
-
-