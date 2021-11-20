-
-
Jonathan Byrd finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the RSM Classic
-
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 20, 2021
-
Highlights
Jonathan Byrd makes 10-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Jonathan Byrd makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
In his third round at the RSM Classic, Jonathan Byrd hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Byrd finished his round tied for 26th at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 15 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 14 under; and John Huh is in 3rd at 12 under.
On the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Byrd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Byrd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to 2 under for the round.
Byrd got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Byrd to 1 under for the round.
-
-