John Huh shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
John Huh makes 11-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, John Huh makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
In his third round at the RSM Classic, John Huh hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 8th at 10 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 16 under; Seamus Power and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tom Hoge is in 4th at 12 under.
Huh got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Huh to 1 over for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 third, Huh hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Huh to 1 over for the round.
At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Huh hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to even-par for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 10th, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 1 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Huh's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
