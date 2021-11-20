Joel Dahmen finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the RSM Classic

In his third round at the RSM Classic, Joel Dahmen hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his round tied for 45th at 4 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 14 under; Seamus Power and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Tom Hoge and Luke List are tied for 4th at 11 under.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Dahmen's 110 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 14th, Dahmen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Dahmen's tee shot went 181 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 17 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Dahmen had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Dahmen chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Dahmen chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

At the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Dahmen's tee shot went 292 yards to the left side of the fairway, his third shot went 90 yards to the intermediate rough, his fourth shot was a drop, and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.