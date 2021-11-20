-
6-over 76 by Jim Herman in third round of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jim Herman sticks approach to set up birdie at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Jim Herman makes birdie on the par-5 7th hole.
In his third round at the RSM Classic, Jim Herman hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Herman finished his day tied for 55th at 2 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 16 under; Seamus Power and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tom Hoge is in 4th at 12 under.
At the 415-yard par-4 second, Herman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.
Herman tee shot went 164 yards to the right rough and his approach went 41 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Herman to 2 over for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Herman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 3 over for the round.
After a 250 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 14th, Herman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Herman to 4 over for the round.
Herman got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 5 over for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Herman's tee shot went 177 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.
