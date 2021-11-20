-
Jhonattan Vegas posts bogey-free 3-under 67 l in the third round of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Jhonattan Vegas sinks birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Jhonattan Vegas makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
Jhonattan Vegas hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Vegas finished his round tied for 11th at 9 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 15 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 14 under; and John Huh is in 3rd at 12 under.
Jhonattan Vegas hit his tee at the green on the 179-yard par-3 sixth, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Jhonattan Vegas to 1 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Vegas hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.
