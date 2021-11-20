-
-
Jared Wolfe shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the RSM Classic
-
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 20, 2021
Jared Wolfe hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Wolfe finished his round tied for 54th at 2 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 14 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 13 under; and Tom Hoge and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Wolfe had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wolfe to 1 under for the round.
At the 407-yard par-4 16th, Wolfe got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wolfe to even for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 first, Wolfe had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Wolfe to 1 over for the round.
Wolfe got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolfe to 2 over for the round.
-
-