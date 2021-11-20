-
J.J. Spaun shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the RSM Classic, J.J. Spaun hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his round tied for 16th at 8 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 14 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 13 under; and Tom Hoge and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the 204-yard par-3 third, Spaun hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Spaun at 1 over for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Spaun chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Spaun to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Spaun's 71 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Spaun had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Spaun's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
