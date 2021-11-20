-
-
Dylan Wu shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the RSM Classic
-
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 20, 2021
Dylan Wu hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 26th at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 16 under; Seamus Power and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tom Hoge is in 4th at 12 under.
At the 470-yard par-4 18th, Wu reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Wu at 3 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Wu hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his third shot to the green and had a three-putt for a bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.
-
-