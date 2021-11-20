-
-
Doug Ghim shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the RSM Classic
-
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 20, 2021
-
Shot of the Day
Doug Ghim’s bunker eagle is the Shot of the Day
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Doug Ghim holes out from a greenside bunker to make eagle at the par-5 15th hole of the Seaside Course.
Doug Ghim hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his round tied for 64th at 1 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 14 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 13 under; and Seamus Power is in 3rd at 12 under.
On the 442-yard par-4 14th, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 1 over for the round.
Ghim hit his tee shot 318 yards to the native area on the 470-yard par-4 18th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Ghim to 2 over for the round.
Ghim got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 3 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 third green, Ghim suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ghim at 4 over for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 5 over for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Ghim chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 4 over for the round.
-
-