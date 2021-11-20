-
Denny McCarthy putts well in round three of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Denny McCarthy sinks a 24-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the third round of The RSM Classic 2021, Denny McCarthy makes a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
Denny McCarthy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCarthy finished his round tied for 9th at 9 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 14 under; Seamus Power and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Tom Hoge and Luke List are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Denny McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Denny McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, McCarthy had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.
At the 442-yard par-4 14th, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put McCarthy at 3 under for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved McCarthy to 6 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, McCarthy's 143 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 7 under for the round.
