8-over 78 by Davis Love III in third round of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Davis Love III sinks a 20-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2021, Davis Love III makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.
In his third round at the RSM Classic, Davis Love III hit 12 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Love III finished his day tied for 70th at 4 over; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 16 under; Seamus Power and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tom Hoge is in 4th at 12 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Love III's tee shot went 192 yards to the left rough and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
Love III got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Love III to 6 over for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 first, Love III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Love III to 7 over for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 third, Love III's tee shot went 181 yards to the left rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Love III's 70 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Love III to 7 over for the round.
Love III got a bogey on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Love III to 8 over for the round.
