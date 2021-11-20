  • 8-over 78 by Davis Love III in third round of the RSM Classic

  • In the second round of The RSM Classic 2021, Davis Love III makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Davis Love III sinks a 20-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic

    In the second round of The RSM Classic 2021, Davis Love III makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.