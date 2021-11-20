-
David Skinns shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
David Skinns makes birdie on No. 17 at The RSM Classic
In the third round of The RSM Classic 2021, David Skinns makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
In his third round at the RSM Classic, David Skinns hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Skinns finished his day tied for 8th at 10 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 16 under; Seamus Power and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tom Hoge is in 4th at 12 under.
On the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Skinns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to 1 under for the round.
At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Skinns hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to 2 under for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Skinns chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Skinns to 3 under for the round.
Skinns got a bogey on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Skinns to 2 under for the round.
After a 231 yard drive on the 408-yard par-4 13th, Skinns chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Skinns to 1 under for the round.
Skinns hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 14th. This moved Skinns to even-par for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Skinns hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to 1 under for the round.
