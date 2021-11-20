-
Corey Conners shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Corey Conners curls in birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2021, Corey Conners makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
Corey Conners hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 20th at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 16 under; Seamus Power and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tom Hoge is in 4th at 12 under.
After a tee shot at the 179-yard par-3 sixth green, Conners suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Conners at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Conners took a drop on his third. He finished by getting his fourth shot at the green and one-putted for par. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Conners had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to even for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 14th, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 1 over for the round.
Conners got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 2 over for the round.
