Chez Reavie shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Chez Reavie hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his round tied for 35th at 5 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 14 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 13 under; and Tom Hoge and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
After a 249 yard drive on the 417-yard par-4 first, Reavie chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 10th, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 2 over for the round.
At the 442-yard par-4 14th, Reavie got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reavie to 2 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Reavie reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.
Reavie got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 2 over for the round.
