Charles Howell III shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the RSM Classic

Charles Howell III hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Howell III finished his day tied for 20th at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 16 under; Seamus Power and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tom Hoge is in 4th at 12 under.

At the 425-yard par-4 11th, Howell III got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Howell III to 1 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Howell III chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Howell III had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Howell III hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 470-yard par-4 18th. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Howell III's 128 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Howell III to even-par for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Howell III chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Howell III hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.

On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Howell III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.