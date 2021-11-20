-
Cameron Young shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Young hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Young finished his round tied for 34th at 5 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 15 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 14 under; and John Huh is in 3rd at 12 under.
Young hit his tee at the green on the 204-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.
On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Young reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 179-yard par-3 sixth green, Young suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Young at 1 under for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Young had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Young to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Young had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.
At the 442-yard par-4 14th, Young got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Young to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Young's 124 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 1 over for the round.
