Cameron Smith putts well in round three of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In the third round of The RSM Classic 2021, Cameron Smith makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his third round at the RSM Classic, Cameron Smith hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smith finished his round tied for 11th at 9 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 14 under; Seamus Power and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Tom Hoge, Scott Stallings, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Cameron Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cameron Smith to 1 under for the round.
After a 327 yard drive on the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Smith chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smith to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Smith's 127 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Smith had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Smith hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Smith's 136 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.
