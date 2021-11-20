-
Brian Harman putts himself to an even-par third round of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the RSM Classic, Brian Harman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harman finished his day tied for 44th at 4 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 16 under; Seamus Power and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tom Hoge is in 4th at 12 under.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Brian Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brian Harman to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Harman's 137 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Harman had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 third, Harman tee shot went 213 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot went 1 yards to the right intermediate rough, his third shot went 1 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Harman's 155 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Harman to even-par for the round.
On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Harman got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Harman to even for the round.
