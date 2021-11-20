-
Brian Gay shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brian Gay hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Gay finished his round tied for 35th at 5 under; Talor Gooch and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge, Scott Stallings, Denny McCarthy, David Skinns, Seamus Power, and John Huh are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Taylor Moore and Webb Simpson are tied for 9th at 10 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Gay had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Gay chipped in his fourth from 8 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Gay at 1 under for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Gay missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Gay to even-par for the round.
