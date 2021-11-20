-
-
Brendan Steele shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the RSM Classic
-
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 20, 2021
Brendan Steele hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 51st at 3 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 16 under; Seamus Power and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tom Hoge is in 4th at 12 under.
At the 417-yard par-4 first, Steele got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Steele to 1 over for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 third, Steele's tee shot went 180 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
At the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Steele got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Steele to 3 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 179-yard par-3 green sixth, Steele suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 4 over for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Steele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Steele to 3 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Steele's tee shot went 230 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 10 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Steele had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Steele's 127 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 4 over for the round.
-
-