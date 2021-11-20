Brandt Snedeker shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the RSM Classic

Brandt Snedeker hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Snedeker finished his round tied for 63rd at 1 under; Talor Gooch and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Luke List is in 5th at 11 under.

After a 301 yard drive on the 425-yard par-4 11th, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Snedeker hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to even for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 14th, Snedeker got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Snedeker chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 2 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 16th, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 3 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Snedeker's tee shot went 200 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Snedeker got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 5 over for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 3 over for the round.

On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Snedeker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Snedeker to 2 over for the round.