  • Bill Haas shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the RSM Classic

  • In the second round of The RSM Classic 2021, Bill Haas makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-4 5th hole.
    Highlights

    Bill Haas sinks a 25-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic

    In the second round of The RSM Classic 2021, Bill Haas makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-4 5th hole.