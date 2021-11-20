-
Bill Haas shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bill Haas sinks a 25-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2021, Bill Haas makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-4 5th hole.
Bill Haas hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Haas finished his round tied for 35th at 5 under; Talor Gooch and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge, Scott Stallings, Denny McCarthy, David Skinns, Seamus Power, and John Huh are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Taylor Moore and Webb Simpson are tied for 9th at 10 under.
After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 third green, Haas suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Haas at 1 over for the round.
On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Haas's tee shot went 162 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Haas chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Haas had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haas to even for the round.
After a 262 yard drive on the 425-yard par-4 11th, Haas chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Haas to 1 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Haas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to even-par for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 16th, Haas chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Haas to 1 over for the round.
