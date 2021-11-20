-
Austin Smotherman shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the RSM Classic, Austin Smotherman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Smotherman finished his day tied for 55th at 2 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 16 under; Seamus Power and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tom Hoge is in 4th at 12 under.
After a 272 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 10th, Smotherman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Smotherman hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th. This moved Smotherman to 2 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Smotherman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 1 over for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Smotherman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Smotherman to 1 over for the round.
Smotherman his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Smotherman to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Smotherman hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved Smotherman to 3 over for the round.
On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Smotherman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 2 over for the round.
