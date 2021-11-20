-
Andrew Novak shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the RSM Classic, Andrew Novak hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Novak finished his round tied for 27th at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 14 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 13 under; and Seamus Power is in 3rd at 12 under.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Novak chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.
Novak tee shot went 199 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Novak to even-par for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Novak's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 470-yard par-4 18th, Novak reached the green in 2 and rolled a 52-foot putt for birdie. This put Novak at even for the round.
On the par-4 first, Novak's 137 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.
At the 415-yard par-4 second, Novak reached the green in 2 and rolled a 57-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Novak at 2 under for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Novak got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Novak to 1 under for the round.
