-
-
Adam Scott finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the RSM Classic
-
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 20, 2021
-
Highlights
Adam Scott uses ridge on approach and birdies at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2021, Adam Scott makes birdie on the par-5 8th hole.
In his third round at the RSM Classic, Adam Scott hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Scott finished his day tied for 44th at 4 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 16 under; Seamus Power and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tom Hoge is in 4th at 12 under.
Scott got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to 1 over for the round.
After a 323 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Scott chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to even-par for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 417-yard par-4 first, Scott chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Scott to 1 over for the round.
After a 316 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Scott chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to even for the round.
On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Scott hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Scott to even-par for the round.
-
-