Adam Long shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Long hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Long finished his round tied for 22nd at 7 under; Talor Gooch and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Luke List is in 5th at 11 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Long had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 16th, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to even for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Long chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.
Long hit his tee at the green on the 179-yard par-3 sixth, setting himself up for a long 38-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Long's 74 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.
