Adam Hadwin shoots 5-over 75 in round three of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Hadwin's 26-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2021, Adam Hadwin makes a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
Adam Hadwin hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his round tied for 56th at 2 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 14 under; Seamus Power and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Tom Hoge, Scott Stallings, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hadwin hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 417-yard par-4 first. This moved Hadwin to 1 over for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Hadwin chipped in his fourth from 10 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Hadwin at 3 over for the round.
Hadwin got a double bogey on the 407-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 5 over for the round.
