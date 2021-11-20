-
Aaron Rai putts well in round three of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Aaron Rai hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rai finished his round tied for 9th at 9 under; Talor Gooch and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 12 under; and Tom Hoge and Luke List are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Aaron Rai had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Aaron Rai to 1 under for the round.
Rai stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 179-yard par-3 sixth. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.
