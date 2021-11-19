  • Webb Simpson shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the RSM Classic

  • In the second round of The RSM Classic 2021, Webb Simpson makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Webb Simpson curls in birdie putt from 18 feet at The RSM Classic

