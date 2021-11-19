-
Webb Simpson shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Webb Simpson curls in birdie putt from 18 feet at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2021, Webb Simpson makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Webb Simpson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 30th at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
At the 415-yard par-4 second, Simpson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Simpson to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Simpson's 153 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Simpson chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Simpson had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Simpson's 133 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Simpson hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.
Simpson hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.
