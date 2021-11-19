-
Vince Whaley shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Vince Whaley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 52nd at 4 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After a 280 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 10th, Whaley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 425-yard par-4 11th, Whaley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Whaley to 2 over for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Whaley hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Whaley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 582-yard par-5 16th, Whaley took a drop on his third. He finished by getting his sixth shot onto the green and two putted for triple bogey. This moved Whaley to 3 over for the day.
On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Whaley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 2 over for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Whaley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Whaley to 3 over for the round.
