Vaughn Taylor shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Vaughn Taylor hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 95th at 1 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Taylor chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
Taylor got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Taylor's tee shot went 197 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Taylor's 138 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Taylor hit an approach shot from 133 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
