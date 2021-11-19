-
Tyler McCumber shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tyler McCumber's nice shot from waste area and birdie at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2021, Tyler McCumber makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
Tyler McCumber hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. McCumber finished his round tied for 41st at 5 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes, John Huh, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
After a 276 yard drive on the 417-yard par-4 first, McCumber chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McCumber to 1 over for the round.
On the 415-yard par-4 second, McCumber had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McCumber to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, McCumber had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCumber to 1 over for the round.
On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, McCumber reached the green in 2 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved McCumber to even for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, McCumber's 94 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to 1 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, McCumber had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCumber to 2 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 17th, McCumber's tee shot went 169 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
At the 470-yard par-4 18th, after his drive went to the native area McCumber stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved McCumber to 2 under for the round.
