-
-
Tyler Duncan shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the RSM Classic
-
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 19, 2021
Tyler Duncan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 108th at even par; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
Duncan tee shot went 176 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Duncan to 1 over for the round.
At the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Duncan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Duncan to 2 over for the round.
Duncan tee shot went 186 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Duncan to 3 over for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Duncan hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 over for the round.
-
-