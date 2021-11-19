-
-
Troy Merritt shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the RSM Classic
-
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 19, 2021
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Troy Merritt hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his round tied for 39th at 5 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; Zach Johnson and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and John Huh are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the par-4 second, Merritt's 124 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.
After a 269 yard drive on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Merritt chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Merritt to even-par for the round.
On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Merritt hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Merritt at 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 223-yard par-3 green 12th, Merritt suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Merritt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Merritt to even for the round.
Merritt got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 1 over for the round.
-
-