Tom Hoge shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tom Hoge's 16-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2021, Tom Hoge makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
Tom Hoge hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 6th at 9 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes, John Huh, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
At the 415-yard par-4 second, Hoge reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Hoge at 1 under for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Hoge chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.
On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Hoge had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 17th, Hoge missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Hoge to 2 under for the round.
