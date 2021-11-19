-
Taylor Pendrith rebounds from poor front in second round of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Taylor Pendrith hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Pendrith finished his day tied for 39th at 5 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
Taylor Pendrith got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor Pendrith to 1 over for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 third, Pendrith hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Pendrith at 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Pendrith's 115 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Pendrith had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pendrith to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Pendrith's 115 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.
