Taylor Moore shoots 5-under 65 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Taylor Moore's hole-in-one from 179 yards at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2021, Taylor Moore makes ace on the par-3 17th hole.
Taylor Moore hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 4th at 11 under with Mackenzie Hughes; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; and John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Moore had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 12th green, Moore suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Moore at even for the round.
At the 565-yard par-5 15th, Moore got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Moore to 1 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Moore chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 4 under for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Moore chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 5 under for the round.
